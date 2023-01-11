Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $234.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.67.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

