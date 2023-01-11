Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.90.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HII opened at $223.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.