Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.90.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE HII opened at $223.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.62.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.
Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.