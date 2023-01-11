Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

CDMGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Icade from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Price Performance

OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. Icade has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.