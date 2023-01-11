IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.57. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $127.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

