IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.