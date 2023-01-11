IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Shares of BABA opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

