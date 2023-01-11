IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,220.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,992.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,898.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.