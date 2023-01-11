IFG Advisory LLC Has $682,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,549,000 after buying an additional 1,806,276 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 311,136 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 347,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 309,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 137,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $130.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

