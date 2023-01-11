IFG Advisory LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after buying an additional 669,917 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.