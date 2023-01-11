IFG Advisory LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $559,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $208.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average is $208.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $270.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

