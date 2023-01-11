IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 14,286 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Renasant by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Trading Up 1.1 %

Renasant stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.35 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

