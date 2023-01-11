IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 530 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $144.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

