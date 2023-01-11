IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASS. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,510,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 279.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $665.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 19.21%. Analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

