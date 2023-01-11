IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 14,616.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EEMV opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58.

