IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.
GraniteShares Gold Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $20.54.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.