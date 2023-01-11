IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

