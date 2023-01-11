IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $495.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

