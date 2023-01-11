IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

