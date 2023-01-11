IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,930,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,690,000 after buying an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.9 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

