IFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,067 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after purchasing an additional 339,609 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after purchasing an additional 474,059 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.94.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

