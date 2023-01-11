IFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $4,092,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $39,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

