IFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on TM. UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average of $145.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

