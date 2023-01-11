IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,969,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 390,164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 805,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 67.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZIM. Barclays cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

