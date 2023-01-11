Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Illumina worth $30,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.04. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

