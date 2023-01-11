Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

