Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSR opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

