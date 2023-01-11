Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.142 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.