Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSP opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $163.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.