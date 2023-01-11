Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $253.48 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $317.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.51.

Featured Articles

