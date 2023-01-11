Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

