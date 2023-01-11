iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26.

