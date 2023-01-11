iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stake Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,299 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,998,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

