iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Stake Boosted by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,246,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,961,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,096 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,834 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $18,291,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,601 shares during the last quarter.

IWX stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

