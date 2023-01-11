iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 377,423 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

