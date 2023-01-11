iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

