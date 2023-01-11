J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after buying an additional 59,321 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.3 %

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Shares of JBHT opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

