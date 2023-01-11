Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Cut by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after buying an additional 160,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after buying an additional 141,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.44 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

