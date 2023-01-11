Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

