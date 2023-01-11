JasmyCoin (JASMY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $180.59 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $180.59 million and approximately $42.04 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003479 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00443137 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.01305036 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.21 or 0.31299605 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.