Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Hold

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.81. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. Analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,693,303.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 180,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 117,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 399,516 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

