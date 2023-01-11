Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Hold

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Trading Up 17.3 %

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $671.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 4.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.43 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.