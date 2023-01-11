Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NCC Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for NCC Group in a research report issued on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NCC Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

NCC Group Stock Performance

NCCGF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. NCC Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

