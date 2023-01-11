Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

PGR stock opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,999 shares of company stock worth $15,912,352. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

