John Rondoni Sells 1,170 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CTO John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $299,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 19th, John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16.

INSP stock opened at $248.31 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.80.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

