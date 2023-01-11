Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.57.

NYSE JCI opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

