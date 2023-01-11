Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

NYSE JCI opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

