JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

RXO stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RXO stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RXO as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

