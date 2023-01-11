Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KAMN. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

KAMN opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $645.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.97. Kaman has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $46.50.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.34). Kaman had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaman during the second quarter worth about $209,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 146.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Kaman by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 69.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

