Karpas Strategies LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

