Key Financial Inc Has $1.59 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

