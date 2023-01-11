Keybank National Association OH Acquires 238 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $343.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $428.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

